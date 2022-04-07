Advertisement

John Lee Cronk, 50, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - John Lee Cronk, age 50, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2022 at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the St. James School in the gymnasium. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

