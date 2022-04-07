John Lee Cronk, 50, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - John Lee Cronk, age 50, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2022 at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the St. James School in the gymnasium. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.