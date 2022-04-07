Kinney Drugs sees plenty of people getting second Covid booster

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to Covid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get another booster.

Anyone age 50 and older can get a booster as long as it has been 4 months since their last booster.

Some other people who are immunocompromised can get it too.

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters will have the same dosage as the previous booster.

At Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street in Watertown, business is brisk.

“I don’t think we are bringing in new patients - maybe a couple - but mainly these people are people who have been boosted once already and they want to continue the process,” said Jeffrey Kirkby, Kinney Drugs supervising pharmacist.

The easiest way to get the booster is to call and make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.