Lease extended as YMCA works to fund new facility

Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s new YMCA project needs to raise another $6 or $7 million so county officials are giving the Y more time on its lease.

The lease is on the former call center in downtown Watertown, the site of the new YMCA project.

It’s owned by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and board members agreed on Thursday to give the Y an extension until June, giving the Y more time to finalize its numbers.

“We’re extending the ground lease to June until our June board meeting. Once they have funding in place we need to finalize our agreement to lease that facility to them. So we are just giving them more time to get those details in place. So we’re optimistic that they’re going to be able to move ahead with the project,” said David Zembiec, JCIDA CEO.

The YMCA is hoping to have a final guaranteed price by the last week in April with construction to start by summer 2022.

The project cost has gone from $18 million to more than $27 million, forcing it to raise more money.

