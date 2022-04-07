Marcia Thompson, 77, of Akwesasne

Marcia Thompson, 77, of St. Regis Road, passed away Monday morning, April 4, 2022 at her home, where she was under the loving care of her family, friends, and Hospice of the North Country. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Marcia Thompson, 77, of St. Regis Road, passed away Monday morning, April 4, 2022 at her home, where she was under the loving care of her family, friends, and Hospice of the North Country.

Marcia was born on June 19, 1944 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late Fred and Louise (Cook) Barnes. She attended Salmon River Central School, where she graduated in 1962. She continued her education at Massena School of Business graduating in 1963.

Marcia first worked for a time in the Controller’s Office at the Pentagon. She later returned to Akwesasne and started her 35-year career with the St. Regis Mohawk School as the Secretary to the Principal. She was a lifetime member of the CSEA and a lifetime communicant of the St. Regis Catholic Mission Church. She enjoyed puzzles, romantic novels, watching Days of Our Lives and cooking channels.

Marcia is survived by her chosen son and his wife, Anthony and Kayla Barnes; their son, Kendrix; her sisters-in-law, Grace Barnes and Erica Barnes; her god children, Eva Adams and Jennifer Garrow; her devoted caregiver, Kayanna Hynes; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats, Ajax, Callie, and Baby Girl.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald, Darrel, and Louis; and her sisters, Josephine Mitchell and Rita Jacobs.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friend may call Friday, April 8, 2022 from 2-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM. Her funeral service will be held Saturday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held later in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A private memorial meal will be held following her funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Akwesasne Cancer Fund.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.