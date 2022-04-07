Funeral services for Marion V. LaFirst, 84, of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Carrie Demers officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marion V. LaFirst, 84, of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Carrie Demers officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Stone Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m at the funeral home. Mrs. LaFirst died on Monday evening, April 4, 2022 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Marion V. LaFirst was born on June 15, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Carl L. and Grace (Burnham) Green. She attended Morristown Central School. A marriage to Robert Conger would end in divorce, her second husband Harold LaFirst passed away on May 17, 2007. Marion worked for ACCO Brands as a machinist operator. She was a member of the Sunshine Ladies, The Presbyterian Stone Church and the Stone Church Choir. She loved art, drawing, watching birds, gardening and tending to her flowers, most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her son Christopher Charles Conger and his wife Tammy of Petersburg, NY and her grandson Hunter Conger as well as two brothers Melvin (Theresa) and Milton (Mary) Green.

She was predeceased by her siblings; Victor Green, Ronnie Green and Connie Jacques.

Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.