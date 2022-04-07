Nancy H. Buffham, 83, of Madrid

Nancy H. Buffham, 83, resident of Madrid, NY passed away April 2, 2022, surrounded by her family at Upstate University Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Nancy H. Buffham, 83, resident of Madrid, NY passed away April 2, 2022, surrounded by her family at Upstate University Hospital after a brief illness. Joint calling hours for Nancy and James Buffham will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 20 Church Street in Madrid, NY.

Funeral services for both James and Nancy will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. John’s the Baptist Church in Madrid with Msgr. Rev. Robert H. Aucoin and Pastor Paul Detmer.

Burial will be held in Madrid Cemetery with full Military honors for James immediately following the service for both Nancy and James.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church St. Madrid, NY.

Nancy was born on July 31, 1938, in Canton, NY to the late Harold and Myrtle (Rushman) Burke. Nancy attended Canton Schools. On November 3, 1956, Nancy married James R. Buffham at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY with Reverend Griffith Billmeyer officiating. Nancy worked at Canton Hospital as a nurse’s aide. Nancy then continued her career at Madrid-Waddington Central School, where she retired after working in the cafeteria. She was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband, James. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, going for walks near her home, gardening and tending to her many hanging flowers on her deck. She especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her children; Robert (Denise Shorkey) Buffham, of Potsdam, NY; Debra (Stephen) Hanson of Madrid, NY; and Brenda (Daniel) Evans of Schenectady, NY; along with seven grandchildren; Erika (Nathan) Witkop, Sedona, AZ; Matthew Buffham, Johnsonville, NY; Albert Hanson, Waddington, NY; Kevin Buffham, Ticonderoga, NY; Christopher Evans, Schenectady, NY; and Chase Evans, Schenectady, NY. Nancy is also survived by four great-grandchildren; Samantha Buffham and Coralyn Buffham; Aurora Witkop and Tala Witkop. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Denise) Burke Canton, NY; Ronald (Barbara) Burke Russell, NY; Judy Wilson Canton, NY; Maureen Slate of Copenhagen, NY; and John (Jan) Burke Norfolk, NY; sister in-law Martha Buffham, Potsdam, NY along with many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her husband James Buffham, her parents Harold and Myrtle Burke, brother in-law Harvey Slate, sister in-law Eleanor Burke, brother in-law Donald Wilson and sister in-law Clara Burke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madrid Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 129, Madrid, NY 13660.

Pictures, and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.