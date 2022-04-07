NY budget held up over policy, spending, mental health law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers were meeting Thursday morning to discuss last-minute policy and spending disagreements that have held up passage of the state budget nearly a week past an April 1 deadline.

The Assembly and Senate planned to hold conferences starting around 10 a.m.

Advocacy groups representing New Yorkers with mental illness chastised elected officials for hashing out a potential expansion of a court-ordered treatment law behind the scenes without a chance for public input.

One Republican senator says he would rather have lawmakers hold a separate debate on the bill but the law needs reform.

