NY budget held up over policy, spending, mental health law

New York state Capitol
New York state Capitol(Hans Pennink | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers were meeting Thursday morning to discuss last-minute policy and spending disagreements that have held up passage of the state budget nearly a week past an April 1 deadline.

The Assembly and Senate planned to hold conferences starting around 10 a.m.

Advocacy groups representing New Yorkers with mental illness chastised elected officials for hashing out a potential expansion of a court-ordered treatment law behind the scenes without a chance for public input.

One Republican senator says he would rather have lawmakers hold a separate debate on the bill but the law needs reform.

