NY Democrats have more faith in economy than GOP, poll shows

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York consumers are more confident in the economy than the nation as a whole and, to some extent, your outlook may depend on what political party you belong to.

The Siena College Research Institute found in a recent poll that the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment has dropped 5.1 points from where it was at the end of 2021′s last quarter to 68 at the end of the first quarter this year.

That’s more than 8 points higher than the index for the nation overall, which stands at a touch under 60. The nationwide index fell by 8.6 points.

With an index of 75, New York Democrats are more upbeat about the economy than Republicans. The GOP index is 44.8, the lowest over recorded in a Siena poll.

“Gas prices and their impact is taking our collective breath away hitting Republicans, Upstaters, and women the hardest,” SCRI director Don Levy said. “While buying plans remained strong, increasing for cars, major home improvements are nearly seven points under last year’s forecast.”

Sixty-six percent (up from 61 percent last quarter) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition.

Seventy-two percent (unchanged from last quarter) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.

