Peter G. "Pete" Ames, 58, of Canton, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after being stricken ill at home on Tuesday. In death, Pete was able to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor.

Pete was born July 17, 1963 in Canton, a son of the late Gerald A. “Charlie” Ames and Nancyanne E. McCluskey. Pete graduated from Canton Central School in 1982 and from Canton ATC in 1983. While in High School he worked at United Helpers and at Clarkson University. Following graduation, Pete worked for Camful Industries in Syracuse until May of 1984 when he became employed by Best Western University Inn as Chief Engineer, where he was still employed.

On September 7, 1985, Pete married Cindy Terrillion at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. When he wasn’t working, you could find Pete around his hobby farm with his pigs and chicken, hunting, maple sugaring or helping out friends and family. He and the boys had planned to build a new sugar house later this year. His most prized time however, was spent with his grandchildren.

Pete is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cindy; two sons, Brian Ames and Kyle (Jennifer) Ames; four grandchildren, Owen, Rorie, Hunter and Hayden. He is also survived by five siblings, Tom Ames, Theresa (Ed) Baxter, Nancy Gurney, Michael Ames and Cathy Miller; in-laws, Jeanne Overend and Jeff (Sue) Terrillion as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gerald and Nancyanne, he is predeceased by a granddaughter, Delainey Ames and by his mother and father-in law, Dorothy and Harvey Terrillion.

Calling hours for Pete will be held on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, 62 Old County Road; Canton, New York 13617 or you can honor his memory by helping someone build or fix something, share some knowledge or have fun by playing a game. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Peter G. “Pete” Ames are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

