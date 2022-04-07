Advertisement

Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects moving forward

Potsdam Food Co-op
Potsdam Food Co-op(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re done playing around in Potsdam. It was three years ago the village won its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grand prize. Now, projects could be underway as soon as this fall.

“We were delayed because of COVID, and then we weren’t sure where we were going to be setting up, so it was just an exciting moment to say: ‘Wow we really got it. We’re really moving forward with this,’” said Maggie McKenna, St. Lawrence County Arts Council executive director.

For the arts council, that means renovating a building. It will have an art gallery, performance space, store, and offices.

For the North Country Children’s Museum, DRI money means it can complete what was a goal from the beginning.

“Basically, we’re doubling the exhibits and the classroom space of the museum. We have an empty upstairs that we’re growing into,” said Sharon Williams, North Country Children’s Museum executive director.

Museum and arts center projects will start going out to bid soon.

At the Potsdam Food Co-op, it’s going to take a little longer. It’s currently negotiating the purchase of a building on Market Street.

“We’ve been talking about expansion or relocation for a long time,” said Andy Peet, Potsdam Food Co-op manager.

The co-op landed the biggest DRI grant for a private entity: nearly $1.7 million. It will have better parking, better location and more space for things like prepared foods.

The museum is getting back to pre-pandemic visitor levels – 20,000 per year. That’s the hope with all these projects – that they’ll attract more people, stimulate more business, and bring more pure joy to downtown.

