Rodent rescue: people aid groundhog in distress

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While she was out and about Wednesday, Emily Griffin came across a gaggle of people surrounding a groundhog that had an old can stuck on his head.

So, she started recording.

The can came off and the groundhog scampered back into the wild, but not without shenanigans in between that involved a police officer and included the rodent hiding out in the undercarriage of a car.

Watch the video to see for yourself. If you have an animal rescue -- or anything else -- you want to share, Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app. Follow the link and you can see what other folks have sent in.

We don’t know if the groundhog saw its shadow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.