Advertisement

Rodent rescue: people aid groundhog in distress

Rodent rescue: people help a groundhog in distress.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While she was out and about Wednesday, Emily Griffin came across a gaggle of people surrounding a groundhog that had an old can stuck on his head.

So, she started recording.

The can came off and the groundhog scampered back into the wild, but not without shenanigans in between that involved a police officer and included the rodent hiding out in the undercarriage of a car.

Watch the video to see for yourself. If you have an animal rescue -- or anything else -- you want to share, Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app. Follow the link and you can see what other folks have sent in.

We don’t know if the groundhog saw its shadow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
An SUV crashed into an Amish buggy Tuesday, sending three people to hospitals.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into buggy
Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

For her sixth birthday, Leah Boyer asked for items on Zoo New York's wish list.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: we share our favorites
American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard has been touring the United States. He spent...
American Legion commander visits north country
Wake Up Weather
April showers all day into tonight
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather