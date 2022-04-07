Advertisement

Rosemary Hamilton Kyer, 95 of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary Hamilton Kyer, 95 of DeKalb Junction, died on April 6, 2022, at her daughter, Christine Trathen’s home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Monday, April 11, 11:30 am – 1:30 PM at the funeral home, a funeral service will follow at the Hermon United Methodist Church at 2 PM, burial will be in the Hermon Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Fund, Alzheimer Association, Brain and Aneurysm Foundation, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, the Hermon or South Edwards United Methodist Churches. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

