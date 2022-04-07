Advertisement

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: we share our favorites

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Each week, Emily Griffin pores over the photos and videos our viewers have sent in. Here’s what she found on Send It To 7.

(WWNY) - We start with an April Fool’s Day gag. Someone posted the Brownville Glen Park Elementary School for sale -- and at a bargain of a price.

Jeff Jacomowitz shared the shenanigans at Carthage Center, where residents made their own Hungry Hungry Hippos game using pool noodles and paper crafts.

In Hammond, teens from the school’s National Honor Society teamed up with the Presbyterian Church Youth Group to do a roadside cleanup. Jennifer Gardner sent the pic.

And little Leah Boyer spent her sixth birthday wish on the animals at Zoo New York. Rather than gifts, she asked for items on the zoo’s wish list. Great job, Leah, and happy birthday! Deltra Willis sent the photo in from Clayton.

If you have a photo or video you want to share, Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app. Follow that link and you can see what other folks have sent in.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
An SUV crashed into an Amish buggy Tuesday, sending three people to hospitals.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into buggy
Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

A groundhog found itself in a predicament Wednesday. Luckily, there were sympathetic humans...
Rodent rescue: people aid groundhog in distress
American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard has been touring the United States. He spent...
American Legion commander visits north country
Wake Up Weather
April showers all day into tonight
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather