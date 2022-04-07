Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: we share our favorites

Each week, Emily Griffin pores over the photos and videos our viewers have sent in. Here’s what she found on Send It To 7.

(WWNY) - We start with an April Fool’s Day gag. Someone posted the Brownville Glen Park Elementary School for sale -- and at a bargain of a price.

Jeff Jacomowitz shared the shenanigans at Carthage Center, where residents made their own Hungry Hungry Hippos game using pool noodles and paper crafts.

In Hammond, teens from the school’s National Honor Society teamed up with the Presbyterian Church Youth Group to do a roadside cleanup. Jennifer Gardner sent the pic.

And little Leah Boyer spent her sixth birthday wish on the animals at Zoo New York. Rather than gifts, she asked for items on the zoo’s wish list. Great job, Leah, and happy birthday! Deltra Willis sent the photo in from Clayton.

If you have a photo or video you want to share, Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app. Follow that link and you can see what other folks have sent in.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.