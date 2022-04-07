South Lewis adjusts to change in 8-man football
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Section III has made a big change to eight-man football, of which South Lewis is a part.
Eight-man football will take on a different look in 2022.
The width of the field will be narrowed, which could affect scoring in that brand of football.
South Lewis has played eight-man football for five seasons, making the playoffs three years and winning a division title twice.
Moving to the eight-man game saved the football program in Turin.
When the time comes this fall, the Falcons will be ready to compete.
Eight-man is a different look, but it’s still high-quality football.
