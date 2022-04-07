SSG James Marshall. Lancaster, 79, of Philadelphia

SSG James Marshall. Lancaster, 79, of 27 Sand Street, died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - SSG James Marshall. Lancaster, 79, of 27 Sand Street, died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. Mr. Lancaster was born on July 2, 1942 in Carthage to the late James M. & Lois M. Higgins Lancaster. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1962. James married Mary Elizabeth Babcock on September 24, 1966 in Carthage, with the Reverend Stanley E. Smith, officiating. Mrs. Lancaster died on June 29, 2005. He enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1963. He was very proud of qualifying as a Sharpshooter, awarded his Small Arms Marksmanship on February 2, 1965; then he re-enlisted in the Army Air National Guard on September 26, 1968 and retired as a Staff Sergeant of the 127 Maintenance Co. on March 22, 1991 after 28 years of dedicated service, he was awarded the dedicated service medal for his active duty during 1990-91 Operation “Desert Storm” Middle East Crisis in the Persian Gulf. Mr. Lancaster was employed by the United States Government for over 28 years and then the Indian River School District as a Maintenance Man. He loved reading, crossword puzzles and he enjoyed his movies. James was very proud of his children; he took excellent care of his home and his yard was always impeccable. He was known by his entire community and everyone loved big Jim! Surviving are two daughters, Vickie (Robert) Bailey, Watertown; and Susan Lancaster of Watertown; a son James (Michelle) Lancaster, Georgia; two sisters, Linda (Maxwell) McClain, Texas; Barbara (William) Baker, Watertown; and 5 grandchildren and several special cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1:00pm with the Reverend Canon, Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. Condolences in is memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.