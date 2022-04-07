SUNY Potsdam Presents Our Town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to present its spring mainstage show, a special production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” running from April 7 to 10.

Evening performances will be offered from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April 9, with daily shows at 7:30 p.m., ending the run with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. The play will be presented in the Proscenium Theater in the Performing Arts Center.

A special post-show question and answer session with the cast and crew will be offered following Saturday night’s performance.

“The intent is to capture the landscape of representative perspectives on the themes of life, love and death in ‘Our Town,’ and in its parallels with our college campus and small town of Potsdam,” said director Joshua Vink, an assistant professor of theatre and dance.

The production was chosen in part to help commemorate the 125th anniversary of Thornton Wilder’s birth.

Described by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written,” the play follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually -- in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre -- die. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, “Our Town” depicts the small town of Grover’s Corners, N.H., through three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.”

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for SUNY students or employees, and $5 for senior citizens or youth aged 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, by calling (315) 267-2277 or visiting www.cpspotsdam.org. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the show.

For more information on the production, please contact the Department of Theatre and Dance at (315) 267-2556.

“Our Town” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance cultivates an innovative, experiential and multidisciplinary education within an inclusive community which prepares students for leadership and service in the arts as global citizens. The nationally accredited program offers majors in dance, theatre and arts management -- all housed in the College’s award-winning Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/theatre.

