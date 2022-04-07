Advertisement

United Way to host Kentucky Derby Social

The United Way will host a Kentucky Derby Social next month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is hosting a Kentucky Derby Social next month.

The United Way’s Allison Andrews told us about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

People are encouraged to wear their best derby attire. There will be a prize for the best hat.

Tickets are $50. You can buy them at unitedway-nny.org.

