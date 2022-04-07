Advertisement

Watertown plans to hire assistant city manager within 3 months.

Ken Mix
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Manager Ken Mix says plans to get help with his workload within the next two or three months.

City council voted on Monday to amend the budget and create the position of confidential assistant to the city manager.

Mix says he and lawmakers need to go over the job description and salary.

Once that’s outlined, he hopes to start advertising for the job within the month. He expects to have someone hired in two to three months.

Mix says he’ll recommend a starting salary of $68,425.

He says the position was created to help with his large workload and to have a successor if he should leave.

Mix’s contract with the city ends this December 31.

