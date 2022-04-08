Advertisement

Agriculture has $1.7B effect on region’s economy, says Cornell professor

Farming
Farming(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you were to think about an industry that has a $1.7 billion effect on the local economy, you might think of Fort Drum.

It’s not. It’s agriculture.

The economic effects of farming were highlighted during the annual Jefferson County Agricultural Conference held in Watertown Friday.

Dr. Todd Schmit of Cornell University raised eyebrows when he talked about the money farming generates in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties.

“Agriculture in the region is a $1.7 billion industry that people might not think about, and the importance it has with both residents and other supporting industries,” said Dr. Schmit.

“Anytime that it’s a hub, you are going to have more jobs, and that ties back to the agriculture,” said Mike Kiechle, dairy farmer.

The conference featured speakers from across the state and was capped off by a milk “toast” from the Jefferson County Dairy Princess.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
Police lights
Man tased twice during Lowville arrest
City of Watertown Fire Department
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building

Latest News

Joseph Seeber
St. Lawrence County’s new DSS commissioner speaks out
Deputy Sheriff Christian Hughes and K9 Lafferty
Meet Jefferson County’s newest crime-fighting team
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg’s city manager could stay on job
WWNY Company holds open house for solar project