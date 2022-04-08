Agriculture has $1.7B effect on region’s economy, says Cornell professor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you were to think about an industry that has a $1.7 billion effect on the local economy, you might think of Fort Drum.

It’s not. It’s agriculture.

The economic effects of farming were highlighted during the annual Jefferson County Agricultural Conference held in Watertown Friday.

Dr. Todd Schmit of Cornell University raised eyebrows when he talked about the money farming generates in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties.

“Agriculture in the region is a $1.7 billion industry that people might not think about, and the importance it has with both residents and other supporting industries,” said Dr. Schmit.

“Anytime that it’s a hub, you are going to have more jobs, and that ties back to the agriculture,” said Mike Kiechle, dairy farmer.

The conference featured speakers from across the state and was capped off by a milk “toast” from the Jefferson County Dairy Princess.

