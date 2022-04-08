Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Curtis Staie

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from South Jefferson who’s making a name for himself on the court. His roundball abilities earning him this week’s title.

Curtis Staie averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season. He nailed 61-3 pointers and shot 85 percent from the free throw line.

In the Frontier League All-Star Game, he had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in a win over Heuvelton, 27 points, including a program record 8-3 pointers against Oswego, 26 points versus Cazenovia and 25 points against Hannibal.

In the classroom, this scholar athlete is a member of the National Honor Society with a 93 GPA. The total package.

Curtis is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 8, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

