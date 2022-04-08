Audit critiques LaFargeville district for missing equipment

NEW YORK (WWNY) - More than $9,000 worth of electronics at LaFargeville Central School can’t be found.

That’s according to an audit by the state comptroller’s office.

The audit says the district didn’t have an inventory of more than $100,000 physical information technology assets and couldn’t find seven computers, two audio systems, one projector, and 10 other electronic components valued at $9,266.

The district also didn’t control who had access to the server room and did not have environmental controls there.

The district should also keep better track of its non-student user accounts, auditors said. The audit found 52 of the 169 network user accounts -- or 31 percent -- were not needed.

Auditors found the district’s disaster recovery plan hasn’t been updated since 2012.

For their part, district officials said they generally agreed with the findings of the audit.

“The most important thing for everyone to know,” Superintendent Travis Hoover told 7 News, “is the auditor agreed there was no wrongdoing by anyone past or present in the district with the exception of record keeping errors within the IT department.”

