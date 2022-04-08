Advertisement

Aurora Yolanda Plaza, 82, of Sackets Harbor

Published: Apr. 8, 2022
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Aurora Yolanda Plaza, 82 of Sackets Harbor and the Philippines, passed away Thursday at the Loretto in Syracuse.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 10th, 2022 from 1 pm - 5 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.  The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, April 11th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Among her survivors are her husband Roland and daughter, Florence Arnold, both of Sackets, Perseus of Canada and Paulette Giocondo, Syracuse.

A complete obituary will follow.

