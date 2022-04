WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2008 when gas prices were around $3.50 a gallon and we did a story on just how much, in a year, it cost people to drive.

Watch the story by then reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.