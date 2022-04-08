Catch these upcoming events at the Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - There’s a full slate of events at the Clayton Opera House over the next couple of months.

Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about them.

“Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” will be shown at 7 p.m. today (Friday, April 8). Doors open at 6:15 for trivia and photos with people dressed as characters from the movie. Tickets are $5. You can buy them online or at the door.

Canadian rock band The Trews will perform at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. There will be a cash bar.

Led Zeppelin tribute band Stairway to Zeppelin will entertain at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Ticket are available at claytonoperahouse.com.

