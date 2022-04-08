Company holds open house for solar project

RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - A solar project is planned for Rutland Center just outside Watertown and the company behind it wants to break ground soon.

Borrego, a green energy company out of California, held an open house Thursday.

The $120 million project will be on land in the towns of Watertown and Rutland.

It’s a 110-megawatt solar project.

The company met with local landowners to answer questions.

“We’ve got a number of benefits that are going to directly come to this community - both in the form of jobs being brought to the public as part of the project, as well as tax credits or tax benefits that are going to flow into the community as a result of the tax payments that we will make through the project,” said Jerry Leone, senior civil engineer, Borrego.

The company says the solar project will power 11,000 homes across New York.

