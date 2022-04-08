Advertisement

Customs seizes Louis Vuitton knockoff scarves in Alex Bay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Alexandria Bay seized a shipment of knockoff designer scarves that would have been worth $285,000 if they were genuine.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Alexandria Bay seized a shipment of knockoff designer scarves that would have been worth $285,000 if they were genuine.

The 588 scarves seized earlier this month allegedly violated the Louis Vuitton trademark, CBP officials said.

“Our CBP officers focus on processing legitimate trade and travel and do a great job of intercepting fraudulent goods,” said Alexandria Bay port director Timothy Walker. “We continue to have a pivotal role in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported counterfeit items.”

