Elaine Kay McConnell, 57, of LaFargeville

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Kay McConnell, 57, of County Route 12, passed away, Monday morning, April 4, 2022 at home, after battling cancer for the past 4 years.

Born on November 11, 1964 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Melford and Dixie Baker Robinson. Living in Theresa most of her life, she attended Theresa Elementary School and Indian River Central School.

Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Steven E. McConnell on May 14, 1988 in Theresa, NY. The couple lived in Theresa, NY, for many years until moving to their dream home in LaFargeville, NY.

She was a hardworker and worked for many years at Cavallario’s Steak House, Alexandria Bay, NY, and Walmart, Evans Mills, NY.

Elaine loved everyone and would do anything she could to help someone. She also enjoyed making big dinners to bring everyone together and was most famous for her zucchini bread. She also worked alongside of her husband at the farm and enjoyed raking hayfields.

Survivors include her husband, Steven; three children and nine grandchildren, daughter, Jessica Brown, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Steven, Jack and Shyanne, son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amanda McConnell, Watertown, NY, and their children, Jo and Chesney, daughter, Lori McConnell and companion, Dustin Countryman, Carthage, NY, and their children, Brent, Owen, Chase and Chloe; two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Ashton (Steven); four sisters, Laura, Candy, Tina and Michelle; three brothers, Joe, David and Issac; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 3:30 to 7:30 pm at the LaFargeville American Legion.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

