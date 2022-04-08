Eli George Snyder, 66, of Massena

Eli George Snyder, 66, of 9775 SH 56, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eli George Snyder, 66, of 9775 SH 56, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Eli was born on January 15, 1956 in Massena, son of the late Edgar and Margaret Snyder. He attended schools in Massena and Syracuse and worked for Hoffman Steel in Syracuse. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hanging with friends and going fishing. Eli also took great pride in participating and leading traditional native rituals.

He is survived by his two children, Eli Snyder of Greensboro, NC; and Leanne Snyder of Syracuse; a sister Shirley Derouchie of Norfolk; and a half sister Tina Derosa of Massena.

There will be no public calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year at a time to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in Eli’s name to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences.

