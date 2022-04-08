Gradual clearing by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We wake up to rain, but showers will start to taper off this morning.

It will be mostly sunny by afternoon and there could be a splash of rain in the evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Rain will be on and off throughout the weekend, but more off than on. There will be plenty of dry periods.

Saturday wil be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We could see some snow Sunday morning, but any precipitation should be mostly rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be mostly sunny Monday with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. The best chance is on Thursday with only small chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, the low 60s on Wednesday, and around 70 on Thursday.

