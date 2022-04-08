Highlights & scores: no diamond action, but plenty of lacrosse
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The rain wiped out most local sports on Thursday, except for lacrosse, where there was a full slate of boys’ and girls’ games in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.
In Carthage, the Comets played host to Watertown in a boys’ Frontier League battle.
Watertown gets on the board first when Kyan Combs dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Cyclones.
The Comets tie it up when Marcus Hickey goes low for the tally: 1-al.l
Watertown regains the lead when Jack Clough goes high for the score on the doorstep. It’s 2-1 Watertown.
Carthage has an answer as Josh Bigelow splits the pipes, knotting the score at 2.
With the score 3-2 Watertown, it’s Jack Adams with the low runner for the tally. Now it’s 4-2 Cyclones.
Second quarter, it’s Combs with the laser. He had 5 goals on the day. It’s 5-2 Watertown.
Nico Spaziani added 2 goals as Watertown beats Carthage 11-6.
In girls’ Frontier League lacrosse action from Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted South Jefferson.
It was all Lady Spartans. With the score 1-0, Macy Schultz scores off the free position -- 2-0.
Then it’s Karsyn Burnash on the doorstep, upping the South Jeff lead to 3-0.
Moments later, it’s Schultz with the pretty behind-the-back goal. It’s 4-zip South Jeff.
South Jeff in transition: Jordyn Badalato picks the corner for the tally -- 5-0 South Jeff.
Off the free position it’s Burnash to Savannah Hodges for the behind-the-back score. Now it’s 6-0.
Schultz goes in all alone and dents the back of the net: 7-0.
It’s Hodges splitting the pipes as South Jeff beats General Brown 18-1.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 11, Carthage 6
South Jefferson 10, Lowville 2
Indian River 16, Thousand Islands 5
Canton 14, Massena 3
Salmon River 14, OFA 5
Plattsburgh 7, Potsdam 3
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 18, General Brown 1
Immaculate Heart 10, Carthage 5
Watertown 13, Indian River 10
Potsdam 5, Plattsburgh 4 -- game suspended
