Highlights & scores: no diamond action, but plenty of lacrosse

By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The rain wiped out most local sports on Thursday, except for lacrosse, where there was a full slate of boys’ and girls’ games in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In Carthage, the Comets played host to Watertown in a boys’ Frontier League battle.

Watertown gets on the board first when Kyan Combs dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Cyclones.

The Comets tie it up when Marcus Hickey goes low for the tally: 1-al.l

Watertown regains the lead when Jack Clough goes high for the score on the doorstep. It’s 2-1 Watertown.

Carthage has an answer as Josh Bigelow splits the pipes, knotting the score at 2.

With the score 3-2 Watertown, it’s Jack Adams with the low runner for the tally. Now it’s 4-2 Cyclones.

Second quarter, it’s Combs with the laser. He had 5 goals on the day. It’s 5-2 Watertown.

Nico Spaziani added 2 goals as Watertown beats Carthage 11-6.

In girls’ Frontier League lacrosse action from Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted South Jefferson.

It was all Lady Spartans. With the score 1-0, Macy Schultz scores off the free position -- 2-0.

Then it’s Karsyn Burnash on the doorstep, upping the South Jeff lead to 3-0.

Moments later, it’s Schultz with the pretty behind-the-back goal. It’s 4-zip South Jeff.

South Jeff in transition: Jordyn Badalato picks the corner for the tally -- 5-0 South Jeff.

Off the free position it’s Burnash to Savannah Hodges for the behind-the-back score. Now it’s 6-0.

Schultz goes in all alone and dents the back of the net: 7-0.

It’s Hodges splitting the pipes as South Jeff beats General Brown 18-1.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 11, Carthage 6

South Jefferson 10, Lowville 2

Indian River 16, Thousand Islands 5

Canton 14, Massena 3

Salmon River 14, OFA 5

Plattsburgh 7, Potsdam 3

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 18, General Brown 1

Immaculate Heart 10, Carthage 5

Watertown 13, Indian River 10

Potsdam 5, Plattsburgh 4 -- game suspended

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

