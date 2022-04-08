JCC’s Stone is finalist for Michigan job

MUSKEGON, Michigan (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s Dr. Ty Stone is in the running for president of a community college in Michigan.

On its website, Muskegon Community College says Stone is one of three finalists.

Stone is JCC’s sixth president. She took over the job in July 2017.

This is the second Michigan job she’s applied for. She was passed over for president of Delta College in University Center in 2021.

At the time, she said she was trying to move somewhere closer to family in Ohio.

“I lost several family members,” she said then. “I had not been able to attend funerals or be present for other significant events that have happened because I am so far away.”

She also applied to become president at Tidewater Community College in Virginia in 2019, but withdrew her candidacy.

Her day of interviews, tours, and meetings at MCC is scheduled for April 13.

