SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Lester C. Daymont, 73, of Sackets Harbor, passed away April 1, 2022.

Les was born April 30, 1948, in Utica, son of Lester N. and Mary Marguerite (Deck) Daymont. He graduated from Watertown High School and was a bus driver for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center. He was a communicant oof St. Andrews Church in Sackets Harbor.

On December 27, 2003, he married Mary Diane Phillips at their home in Sackets Harbor, by the Justice of the Peace. Mrs. Daymont died July 23, 2021.

Les is survived by three sons, David and his wife Tammy, Glenfield, NY, Charles, Florida, and Eric, Indiana, two sisters, Laurie (William) Heatherington, Rochester, Mary (James) Sweeney, Glenfield. A brother Larry Robert Lawrence Daymont passed away on November 20, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11 am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor with Reverend Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church, 110 E. Main Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

