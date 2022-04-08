Man tased twice during Lowville arrest

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A man with two outstanding felony warrants from Oneida was arrested in Lowville Thursday after being tased by village police twice.

The warrants were for 30-year-old Aaron Smith, who police knew was involved in a domestic dispute they were called to on Elm Street.

As officers approached, Smith fled into the apartment and was tased by police. He was tased a second time after locking himself inside and fleeing through a rear window.

He was taken to Lewis County General Hospital and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of injuries police say are not related to his arrest.

Smith will be turned over to Oneida city police after his release from the hospital.

Lowville police charged him with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say he had methamphetamine in his possession when they arrested him.

Police say he could face other charges as the investigation continues.

