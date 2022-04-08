Mrs. White passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Margaret “Evelyn” White, RN of Heuvelton, New York will be held at 11:00am on Monday (April 11, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. White passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was a wonderful, kind, and supportive wife, mother and grandmother who is survived by her husband Douglas, two sons Philip (Verna) White of Camillus and Gary White of Heuvelton, a daughter Gail (Steven) Jemison of Sterling, Colorado. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by her parents, her three siblings, a son Thomas in 1993 and a daughter-in-law Myrna White in 2017.

Mrs. White was born on August 25, 1923 in Chesterville, Maine to George and Louise (Derosia) Holmes. She graduated from Potsdam High School in 1940 and from the St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her registered nursing degree in 1945. She married Douglas A. white on August 25, 1946 in Lisbon, New York.

In the early years of her marriage, Mrs. White helped on the dairy farm she and her husband owned especially caring for the new born calves and was a very active homemaker. She assisted in the 4H club and the Boy Scouts troop that her children were involved in. She was the substitute nurse for Dr. G. Carl Alverson when he had a practice in Heuvelton, a substitute school nurse at Heuvelton Central School, and a private duty nurse. She was employed as an RN, part time, in the newly established dialysis unit at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Bongiovanni and Dr. Seidman for about 15 years retiring in 1985. She was an avid reader and was a trustee on the Heuvelton Free Library Board for many years

Evelyn and her husband were avid sports fans of high school sports especially Heuvelton boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. Until several years ago, they attended most of the home games, as well as the semifinals and finals in all four sports. They also followed collegiate sports and were avid fans of the St, Lawrence hockey teams, and M Syracuse University basketball.

Evelyn and her husband enjoyed traveling spending many spring breaks in Myrtle Beach, visiting their son and family in Houma, LA, and a special trip in 1973 to England and Scotland.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heuvelton Library, the Heuvelton Historical Association or to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

