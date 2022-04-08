Advertisement

Meet Jefferson County’s newest crime-fighting team

Deputy Sheriff Christian Hughes and K9 Lafferty
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has a new crime-fighting duo.

Deputy Sheriff Christian Hughes and K9 Lafferty graduated Friday from the New York State Police K9 School in Cooperstown.

The deputy and his four-legged partner then had their first day of field training.

“We feed off each other. We have to know what the other one’s going to do. It’s definitely a rigorous, hard process, but here we are sitting here today, certified and ready to go,” said Hughes.

K9 Lafferty is named in honor of retired Jefferson County Sheriff James Lafferty. he was sheriff from 1998 until 2002.

