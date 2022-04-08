North Country Heart Challenge is in person this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Heart Challenge is coming up on Sunday, April 30.

It’s the first time in three years that the event is being held in person.

American Heart Association Regional Director Stacy Spaziani and heart disease survivor Cathy Chrisman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the walk. Watch their interview above.

This year’s event will be outside on the Jefferson Community College quad.

It starts at 8 a.m. and the route will close at noon. You can start your walk any time that works for you.

A special ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.

To register, donate, or raise funds, visit www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org.

WWNY is a proud sponsor and our own Beth Hall will be an emcee for the event.

