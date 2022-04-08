Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
City of Watertown Fire Department
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building
St. Lawrence County lawmaker Tony Arquiett
Arquiett apparently not running to keep SLC legislature seat

Latest News

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers
WWNY
North Country Heart Challenge is in person this year
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’