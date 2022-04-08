Ogdensburg’s city manager could stay on job

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie could stay on the job through the end of this year or even longer.

In February, he told the city council he would be resigning in July. But, he now says the mayor and his allies are asking him to stay.

Jellie cited family concerns in announcing he’d leave the post. He says that’s still his top priority.

“My wife and I are going to take a couple more weeks here over the spring break period and discuss it and see if our family can continue doing this for a period of time, or if it’s time for me to pass the gavel on to someone else,” said Jellie.

Mayor Mike Skelly says he would like Jellie to stay on until his mayoral term is complete at the end of 2023.

“He’s done so much to get us to this point, to get us at a great point for developers coming in, taking an interest in the city, for $15 million of city projects about to start,” said Skelly.

Jellie said he also will keep serving as fire chief if he continues on as city manager.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.