Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
Police lights
Man tased twice during Lowville arrest
City of Watertown Fire Department
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
Farming
Agriculture has $1.7B effect on region’s economy, says Cornell professor
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial