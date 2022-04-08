Primary day will likely settle some north country elections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For some north country voters, primary day will be election day.

Voters in the new NY-24 congressional district, the 116th state assembly district and the 50th state senate district will, most likely, be picking the winner on primary day.

In the case of NY-24, which takes in part of Fort Drum and much of Jefferson County, only two Republicans - and no Democrats - filed nominating petitions this week.

So Republican voters will pick between Chris Jacobs and Mario Fratto, and with no Democrat opposing the winner, Jacobs or Fratto is likely to be the congressman.

(Necessary disclaimer: it’s possible someone could mount an independent campaign or a write-in campaign. It’s just not very likely.)

The same thing is true in the 116th state assembly district, where Jefferson County legislator Scott Gray and St. Lawrence County businesswoman Susan Duffy are running for the seat left vacant by Mark Walczyk.

Again, there is no Democrat to oppose whoever wins, so the winner of the primary is likely the next assembly member to represent the “river district.”

The news is even better for Walczyk, who is running in a new state senate district which takes in much of the north country. He has no Democratic or Republican opposition. So unless something extraordinary happens, he’s got the job.

(Second necessary disclaimer: if you’re in one of the districts mentioned above, there are still other elections where you live to be decided on election day in November. So go vote.)

Here’s what else you need to know about the primaries:

- As of late Friday, we were still waiting for a judge’s ruling on redistricting. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court is considering whether to overrule a judge who decided New York’s new state senate and congressional districts were drawn for political purposes, and aren’t fair. Whatever his decision, it’s likely to be appealed to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. A ruling which agrees with the original judge would mean new lines would have to be drawn, and likely a new date set for a federal and state primary.

- There’s only one local primary in Jefferson County, for sheriff. Peter Barnett, Perry Golden, and Gerald Delosh, all three with long-standing ties to law enforcement, are the candidates.

- In Lewis County, there’s a Republican and Conservative Party primary for county court judge which pits incumbent Daniel King against Caleb Petzoldt.

- St. Lawrence County has Republican primaries in legislative districts 7 and 12, and Conservative Party primaries in districts 12 and 15.

- Speaking of St. Lawrence County legislators, we reported this week that District 13 legislator Tony Arquiett is not running again. A Republican, John Gennett, has filed for the seat and is unopposed.

- There are now only two Democratic challengers to congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who despite redistricting continues to represent much of the north country, including all of St. Lawrence County, and part of Jefferson County, including a piece of Fort Drum.

The two Matts, Castelli and Putorti, are running against her as Democrats. The primary will decide which one goes on to November.

- Everyone we thought would run for governor, is. That includes current governor Kathy Hochul and a couple of Democratic challengers; on the Republican side, official party candidate Lee Zeldin and Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani.

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli did not collect enough signatures and is out of the race.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.