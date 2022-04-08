Public invited to attend Food Policy Council Town Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County is hosting two town hall sessions on Thursday, April 21.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The first session will be in-person at the Watertown Urban Mission starting at 11:30 a.m.

The second session will be virtual via Zoom at 4:30 p.m.

Both will last an hour.

The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County aims to better understand the local food system and how it impacts low-income families and individuals who face food insecurity regularly.

The council is looking at barriers such as transportation, food deserts where food sources are limited, and rising food costs. It’s also looking at current resources such as food pantries and how they might be improved to meet community needs.

The goal is to create sustainable systems that improve the self-reliance of community members over their food needs.

The town hall sessions are an opportunity for the community to share input and learn more about proposals to support the local food system.

To register for the in-person session at 11:30 a.m., contact Courteney Stepanek at courteney.stepanek@unitedway-nny.org.

To register for the virtual session at 4:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/3IFfrXX.

Registration is required and the sessions are free to attend.

