Rex M. Kinney, 60, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rex M. Kinney, age 60, of Lula, Georgia and formerly of Gouverneur, NY, died on March 29, 2022 of a heart attack.

There will be a graveside service held in the Spragueville Cemetery on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Kay Church officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Rex was born on April 16, 1961 in Gouverneur to the late Forrest G. and Lillian C. (Conine) Kinney. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School and served in the United States Army for 14 years.

Rex worked as a truck driver for Schneider National Carriers Inc. for around 30 years and truly enjoyed driving truck.

He is survived by his wife, C.J. (Bishop) Kinney, his five siblings, Alta O’Riley, Donna Bourcy, Yvonne Fuller, Nora Stift, and Alan Kinney, and his fur babies. He is predeceased by his parents and a niece and nephew.

Donations in memory of Rex may be made to your local S.P.C.A.

