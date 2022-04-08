Advertisement

Ruling expected Friday on state redistricting

Redistricting maps
Redistricting maps(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York appeals judge says he will “likely” rule Friday on whether to continue blocking a lower court ruling that declared the state’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional.

New York’s electoral landscape was thrown into question last week when a Republican trial court judge ordered the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature to redraw the district boundaries.

State Judge Patrick McAllister gave state officials only until April 11 to submit new maps, saying the districts they had drawn up had been illegally gerrymandered to favor Democrats.

State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley issued a temporary stay on that ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
City of Watertown Fire Department
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building
A groundhog found itself in a predicament Wednesday. Luckily, there were sympathetic humans...
Rodent rescue: people aid groundhog in distress
Jeff Smith
Watertown’s mayor sees too many tax-exempt properties

Latest News

We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Once bustling, Tylerville is now a sleepy community
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
State budget
WWNY Kinney Drugs sees plenty of people getting second Covid booster