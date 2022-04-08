St. Lawrence County’s new DSS commissioner speaks out

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The new Department of Social Services commissioner in St. Lawrence County has some ideas on how to right the ship in the troubled department.

Joseph Seeber wants to end the turmoil.

“Our success lies in identifying the problems, rectifying the problems, and moving forward,” he said.

A state report on the county’s Child Protective Services unit last year found overworked caseworkers, skimpy investigations, and children at risk.

Here’s what Seeber says is needed: “Leadership. The ability to work with people. I’ve always been a good one to diagnose things that are happening, identify the good, identify the bad, look at things with an objective eye.”

The department has been without a commissioner since Cynthia Ackerman abruptly resigned last August.

The advocacy group CHILD says just getting someone back in the commissioner’s office is a step forward.

“We’re obviously very happy that there’s someone in charge. The department has definitely, for some time, been in great need of a strong leader to rein in their transgressions per se,” said Courtney Fantone, CHILD founder.

CHILD has alleged CPS workers bully, deceive, and rip children out of good foster homes. Seeber says he’d be willing to talk directly with CHILD about their complaints.

Seeber has a background as a corrections trainer and has supervised facilities for troubled youth. He says his work with youth has been the most satisfying.

“Kids need to know that somebody cares. And if you can show that, you can really put them on the path to having a brighter future. And I have experienced that,” he said.

Seeber is returning to the area after more than two decades in Florida. He is a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central and SUNY Potsdam.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.