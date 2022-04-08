Advertisement

TV Dinner: Drunken Pasta, Italian style

TV Dinner: Drunken Pasta, Italian style
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a dish that’s perfect to start an Easter Sunday dinner or to serve on a cold, rainy night.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Drunken Pasta. You could use any type of pasta, but the chef uses bucatini because it holds up well in the dish.

Drunken Pasta

- 1/2 bottle dry red wine

- 1 quart salted water

- 1 pound bucatini pasta

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 1/2 cup diced Spanish onion

- 3 cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 pound cooked, diced beef

- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives

- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Combine wine and salted water and bring to boil. Add pasta and cook about halfway according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta liquid.

Sauté onions in butter and olive oil until onions begin to wilt. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add beef, olives, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook until mixture comes together.

Deglaze with reserved pasta liquid. Add cooked pasta and cook 5 or 6 minutes. Move to serving dish and top with parmesan and feta.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
City of Watertown Fire Department
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building
A groundhog found itself in a predicament Wednesday. Luckily, there were sympathetic humans...
Rodent rescue: people aid groundhog in distress
Jeff Smith
Watertown’s mayor sees too many tax-exempt properties

Latest News

Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
TV Dinner: Drunken Pasta, Italian style
TV Dinner: Drunken Pasta, Italian style
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel