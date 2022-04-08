TV Dinner: Drunken Pasta, Italian style

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a dish that’s perfect to start an Easter Sunday dinner or to serve on a cold, rainy night.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Drunken Pasta. You could use any type of pasta, but the chef uses bucatini because it holds up well in the dish.

Drunken Pasta

- 1/2 bottle dry red wine

- 1 quart salted water

- 1 pound bucatini pasta

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 1/2 cup diced Spanish onion

- 3 cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 pound cooked, diced beef

- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives

- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Combine wine and salted water and bring to boil. Add pasta and cook about halfway according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta liquid.

Sauté onions in butter and olive oil until onions begin to wilt. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add beef, olives, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook until mixture comes together.

Deglaze with reserved pasta liquid. Add cooked pasta and cook 5 or 6 minutes. Move to serving dish and top with parmesan and feta.

