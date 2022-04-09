Advertisement

Comic aficionados assemble! Fans dress up to prep for summer convention

Comic fans and cosplayers were at Salmon Run Mall Saturday for a kick-off to a big convention this summer(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country’s cosplayers, anime aficionados, and avengers assembled at Salmon Run Mall Saturday to gear up and dress up as a preview for June’s North Country Comic Convention.

Face painting, old school video games, magic the gathering, and a cosplay contest highlighted a small scale version of what’s to expect at the second annual North Country Comic-Con. Participants competed in two divisions Saturday- an adult contest, and one for the kids. The winners of each received two free tickets to the big event in June.

Comic Con co-director James McKay said, “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of people coming in, they’ve been really entertained. They got the free face painting going on. The kids are really excited. Right now, everyone is gathering for the cosplay contest.”

The North Country Comic Con takes place June 11th and 12th at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

