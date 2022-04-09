Advertisement

Community comes together to support family of Josh Jones

Joshua Jones remembered
Joshua Jones remembered(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As friends and family members continue to mourn the loss of Josh Jones, the community is helping them get back on their feet.

Jones’s family members held a spaghetti dinner at the Italian American Civic Association on Saturday. Jones died due to injuries sustained in a Winslow Street fire back in February. A Watertown man is facing charges connected to the fire.

People brought in raffle items, everything from drinks and hats, even televisions. Everything was donated by community members. About a hundred people were expected throughout the day. It’s support Jones’s family members say goes a long way.

“It means a lot. It’s hard to put into words,” sister Makayla Benway said. “Like I said, we’ve never been through something as tragic as this. So, it just means a lot.”

All proceeds will go to Jones’s mother, his daughter, and his uncle who was also injured in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man tased twice during Lowville arrest
LaFargeville Central School
Audit critiques LaFargeville district for missing equipment
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
Gas pump
Will north country counties join state’s gas tax holiday?
Joseph Seeber
St. Lawrence County’s new DSS commissioner speaks out

Latest News

Fire crews were battling flames at 231 Water St. in Dexter Saturday afternoon
Fire damages Dexter home
Fire ripped through a home at 15 McCluskey Avenue in Massena Saturday morning
Fire destroys Massena home, no one hurt
The Assembly Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol Friday,...
Governor signs $220B budget, boosted by federal aid, surplus
Friday Sports: Lone high school diamond game plays out in Lowville