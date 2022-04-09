Community comes together to support family of Josh Jones

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As friends and family members continue to mourn the loss of Josh Jones, the community is helping them get back on their feet.

Jones’s family members held a spaghetti dinner at the Italian American Civic Association on Saturday. Jones died due to injuries sustained in a Winslow Street fire back in February. A Watertown man is facing charges connected to the fire.

People brought in raffle items, everything from drinks and hats, even televisions. Everything was donated by community members. About a hundred people were expected throughout the day. It’s support Jones’s family members say goes a long way.

“It means a lot. It’s hard to put into words,” sister Makayla Benway said. “Like I said, we’ve never been through something as tragic as this. So, it just means a lot.”

All proceeds will go to Jones’s mother, his daughter, and his uncle who was also injured in the fire.

