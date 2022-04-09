Edward G. Hyde Jr., 75, formerly of Lisbon (WWNY)

CORTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Edward G. Hyde Jr., age 75 of Cortland and formerly of Lisbon will be held on Thursday (April 14, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Hyde passed away at his residence in Cortland on Friday (April 8, 2022).

Surviving are his children Paul Hyde of Cortland, Elizabeth (Luis) Hernandez of Bradenton, FL and Ashley Hyde & her fiancee’ Kenneth Duvall of Ogdensburg; grandchildren David & JJ Hernandez and Blake & Blayr Collier; four brothers Wayne (Kathleen) Hyde of Lisbon, Donald Hyde of Lisbon, Gerald (Alberta) Hyde of Lisbon and John Hyde of Lisbon; seven sisters Carol Whitmarsh of Cortland, Beverly Parmeter of Lisbon, Susan Lawton & her companion Ben Fifield of Lisbon, Dorothy (Neil) Conant of Potsdam, Debbie Stone of Pierrepoint, Shirley Montroy of Ogdensburg, Amy (Thomas) Stearns of Massena; a brother-in-law Terry Morehouse of W. Potsdam; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Edward Hyde Sr. in 2007 and Marie (Flood) Hyde in 2009; a son David Hyde in 1988; two sisters Cynthia Hyde in 1983 and Nancy Morehouse in 2020.

Ed was born on January 03, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY. He attended Lisbon Central School and was drafted into the US Army at the age of 17. Following his discharge, he continued to work on the family farm and at the LaFlair Feed Company in Canton. Throughout years he continued as a truck driver for Winters Milk Haulers in Lisbon and then for CW Green until an accident left him with a traumatic brain injury at the age of 50 while on the side of the road repairing his truck.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions have been requested to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the Make A Wish Foundation. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

