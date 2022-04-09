Advertisement

Fire damages Dexter home

Fire crews were battling flames at 231 Water St. in Dexter Saturday afternoon
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A home in Dexter was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Browville, Smithville, Watertown, Sackets Harbor, and Glen Park were called to battle the blaze at 231 Water St.

Fire officials say everyone inside the house got out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are looking for a cause, but witnesses say that flames first started to appear billowing out of the basement.

Fire officials say a fast response from multiple departments helped them quickly knock down the fire.

