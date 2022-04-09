Fire destroys Massena home, no one hurt

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A home in Massena was destroyed by fire Saturday morning

Fire officials say the call came in around 5:30 to 15 McCluskey Avenue in Massena.

The home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and flames were threatening a neighboring house.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down and limit the damage. Some of the home’s siding melted.

Officials say the home where the fire started was vacant and being worked on. No one was there at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. (Chris Bertrand)

